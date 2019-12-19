Organisers overwhelmed by huge response to bushfire appeal

WHEN Richie Williamson pitched the idea of a call out for donations to bushfire victims, he could not imagine the level of response it received.

While the 2GF radio presenter and former Clarence Valley mayor was aware of the generosity of his community, the flood of donations to the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal far exceeded his expectations.

"The Clarence has always been a giving community, but what has been donated to the appeal is truly amazing," Mr Williamson said.

"It just highlights how generous the community is and reaffirms the good faith in humanity."

Gifts received at the GDSC from the Clarence Valley community to go toward the Bushfire Christmas Appeal

Until the Salvation Army picked up donations for distribution on Wednesday, a mountain of gifts greeted patrons at the entrance to Grafton District Services Club, while another wall was lined with even more donations.

"We've already emptied the club once, so now we're back for a second lot," Salvation Army volunteer Judy Salter said.

"The response has been amazing. The Clarence Valley have outdone themselves with donations, which have come in thick and fast."

L-R: Salvation Army officer Judy Salter, GDSC CEO Nathan Whiteside 2GF presenter Richie Williamson and Daily Examiner editor Bill North at the 2019 Bushfire Christmas Appeal

Other drop-off locations included Bowlo Sport and Leisure Yamba, Maclean Bowling Club, Farmer Lou's, The Daily Examiner and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis' office.

"It's been overwhelming," GDSC general manager Nathan Whiteside said. "It's really snowballed in a positive manner.

"Our members have really jumped on and got involved. At this time of year it's just something for our members to feel that they're actually helping the cause when they feel so helpless, so it's been really good.

"And our friends down at Maclean Bowling Club and Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba have really pushed it as well.

"Sadly, a lot of the time it's when the chips are down that you find out you are living in a wonderful community."

"But we know constantly that people are there for each other and when times are tough we can jump in and help each other out."

At the time of launch on November 25 most of the affected communities were in upper parts of the valley such as Nymboida. But the decision was made to make the appeal inclusive of the entire valley.

"When we started it, it wasn't just for us up here, it was a whole of Clarence community thing," Mr Whiteside said.

"We had that feeling it might affect the whole community and lo and behold as it turned out it went to Mororo and Woombah and everywhere."

The appeal has meant a particularly busy Christmas for the Grafton and Maclean divisions of the Salvation Army, with distribution of donations being added to the annual Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program for families struggling this Christmas.

Grafton Salvation Army volunteer Merv Smidt loads the first box of donated goods from the 2019 Bushfire Christmas Appeal.

But the biggest issue the Salvation Army has faced is actually reaching as many fire victims as possible.

"The rural chaplains are liaising with us to find out who needs help, because a lot of them won't come and ask," Mrs Salter said.

"We're trying the best we can, but it becomes difficult because of confidentiality.

"We've done quite a few already for people who have come in and identified themselves to us.

"They keep saying 'oh, we don't need anything'. But yes they do. They're all very humble. They're just grateful for anything, and it's our pleasure to liaison with them to contribute to this."

• If you have been impacted by bushfire please contact the Salvation Army at Grafton on 6643 1650 or Maclean on 6645 4456 to help ensure donations reach their intended targets.

"If there are people in need, who need a little hand up to get back on track, I would urge them to make contact with the Salvation Army because they are ones who will be distributing these donations to the bushfire affected communities on both the lower and upper Clarence," Mr Williamson said.