Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

PROUD: Lawrence Farmers and Community Market organisers Ann Gleeson and Lesa Yabsley at their first markets on Saturday morning. Jarrard Potter

THE Clarence Valley community came out in droves to support the first Lawrence Farmers and Community Markets this morning, with organisers excited for the future after their debut event.

Broadridge Gourmet Mushrooms' Lesa Yabsley said her and fellow organiser "The Tomato Lady” Ann Gleeson were amazed at how many people came out to Lawrence Community Hall for their first event.

"We're quite happy with how many people came out and the community support that they've shown us, I can't tell you how excited we are to have this,” Ms Yabsley said.

"We have a fabulous local community, but it's not just Lawrence people who came out we've had a lot of people from Grafton, Maclean, Yamba, all over really turn up and support us, people have come from far and wide which is encouraging, especially since this is our first market.

"The feedback has been tremendous because people in Lawerence are excited that they've got their own market, which has been a long time coming.”

Ms Gleeson said the Lawrence community was always willing to get behind initiatives like their markets.

"It's the kind of community where if you put something on, they'll support it, it's a wonderful community in that sense,” Ms Gleeson said.

"We had people here at 8.15am before we'd even really opened, and Lawrence is only getting bigger, there's a lot of people around, and they're all excited they've got a market here for them.”

Lawrence Farmers and Community Markets will be held on the first Saturday of the month, and Ms Yabsley said they hope to grow into the year, including the local RFS brigade and Lawrence Public School in future markets.