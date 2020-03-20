REVEALED: Your favourite Lower Clarence pub grub

WHEN it comes to a favourite feed from the Lower Clarence Valley's pubs and clubs, a recent poll revealed that it's not the humble hamburger or chicken parmigiana they turn to.

Last week The Daily Examiner asked readers to vote for their favourite place to grab a meal. While many venues serve up mouth-watering dishes that pay homage to traditional pub grub, it was clear the winner was something completely different.

When Iluka Bowls Club general manager Nicola Dodsworth learned that the club had received the most votes in The Daily Examiner's online poll, she was stunned.

"We've been serving Chinese food in our restaurant for over 30 years," she said.

"To find out that we're the favourite, we're absolutely stoked."

POPULAR PLACE: New master wok restaurant owner Wendy Yang and General Manager Nicola Donsworth of Iluka Bowls Club Ltd.

From steamed dim sims, curried chicken to creamy garlic prawns, Ms Dodsworth said the quality of each meal came down to the dedication kitchen crew run by Wendy and Stephen Yang.

"They've built themselves a great reputation here, plus what's unique to other restaurants out there is the table service run by exceptional wait staff," she said.

"A lot of places now, you have to go to the counter, order your meal and sometimes have to collect it from elsewhere."

Ms Dodsworth said that their restaurant was popular not only for locals, but for tourists.

"We have regular visitors who come up here for holidays and book in with us every year because they say it's the best Chinese food they've had," she said.

"Given that this kind of food is readily available in the bigger cities especially, we're really humbled to hear that from them."

Iluka Bowls Club

75-79 Spenser St, Iluka

Ph: 6646 6188

2. Lawrence Tavern

3. Brushgrove Hotel

4. Harwood Hotel

5. Sanctus Brewing Co