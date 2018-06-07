Origin playing on punters' minds

Damien Cook is expected to back up for the Rabbitohs despite copping a knock in Origin I.

A BRUISING State of Origin opener has had a lingering impact with betting agency Ladbrokes revealing fans are refusing to rush in with their tips until they find out who will back-up for their NRL clubs this weekend.

The Blues beat the Queensland 22-12 in the series opener at the MCG on Wednesday night and while most of the players emerged from the match unscathed, club coaches were on Thursday trying to determine who of their charges would be right to line up this weekend.

RAIDERS v PANTHERS

Match opened a flip of the coin and has moved marginally toward the Raiders after Origin. Who of the Panthers Origin stars will strip fit two days later is clearly weighing on the minds of punters.

Big Bets - $1000 - Raiders @ $1.91; $450 - Raiders @ $1.91

TITANS v RABBITOHS

Support has come for the Rabbitohs despite questions over who'll back up for them after the opening State of Origin game. Punters seem to feel they need not to be at full strength to fell the Titans.

Around 90 per cent of Ladbrokes hold on this match as of Wednesday afternoon was for Souths.

Big Bets - $1000 - Thomas Burgess 1st try scorer @ $29; $5000 - Rabbioths @ $1.36; $1600 - Rabbitohs @ $1.36

MANLY v WARRIORS

A big push for the Warriors here, firming from an opening quote of $1.80. With speculation rife a few Warriors players could be late withdrawals due to injury, there is a significant chance the prices could shift back closer to opening quotes.

Big Bets - $3500 - Warriors @ $1.73; $1500 - Warriors @ $1.73; $1000 - Warriors @ $1.62

KNIGHTS v ROOSTERS

Interest on this game has been almost zero. Prices as at opening quotes.

EELS v COWBOYS

Massive go for the Cowboys here who were $1.73 on Saturday night prior to the Eels getting torched by Newcastle. Throw in a few injuries on top of that and the Eels are drifting like Tom Hanks in Castaway as the money continues to come for North Queensland. The line has also eased out a couple of points

Big Bets - $4000 - Cowboys @ $1.73; $2000 - Cowboys -5.5 @ $1.92; $1136 - Eels @ $3.20

SHARKS v TIGERS

Similar story to the Knights v Roosters game with almost zero interest and no fluctuation of prices.

STORM V BRONCOS

A Sunday game where key players are involved in Origin means this match, which would normally be a big interest contest, attracted very little pre-Origin but as of Thursday, we have seen money come for the Broncos although they will start fairly big outsiders against their bogey side.

BULLDOGS v DRAGONS

Prices are almost at opening quotes but if the Dragons players back up (bear in mind, this is a Monday match), Ladbrokes would expect punters to come for them and for their price to shorten significantly. Should they pull out, our bookmakers would imagine market support for the Bulldogs and the match to be closer to flip of the coin by kick-off.

Big Bets - $2000 - Dragons @ $1.50

AFL

POWER v TIGERS

This market completely flipped on the back of Dustin Martin's withdrawal through injury. The Power opened $2.15 and 4.5 point outsiders and are now into $1.75, 4.5 point favourites. One punter is undeterred by Dusty's absence, plonking $3000 on Richmond @ $2.05.

Big Bets - $3000 - Richmond @ $2.05; $3000 - Over 141.5 total points @ $1.85

CATS v KANGAROOS

The Scott v Scott contests generally swing around with North Melbourne one of the few teams to have a near even record with the Cats in the last decade, and punters feel they are a genuine outsiders chance here. Market has been very solid with support for both teams. The biggest concern for Kangaroo backers is the match is at Kardinia Park, where only the Swans have won down there in the past 40 matches.

GIANTS v SUNS

No love whatsoever for the Gold Coast whose injuries continue to mount. With the Giants seemingly getting their groove back against the Crows last week, punters believe they will do this in a canter.

SAINTS V SWANS

Surprisingly the Saints have been supported in this one with the line firming two points in their favour. Even more surprising is the line is around half of what the Swans average winning margin over the Saints is, in their last NINE encounters.

Big Bet - $1000 - St Kilda @ $4.50

LIONS v BOMBERS

Plenty of injuries hitting both sides here and this is shaping as a pretty low interest betting match given both are capable of some very good and very bad football. Slight push for the Bombers on a ground they possess a good record at, but no punter has been willing to part with any significant amount on this match.

DOCKERS v CROWS

In the eyes of punters and bookies alike, it would seem a No Fyfe, no Freo scenario here. Adelaide has firmed from a 15.5 to a 19.5 point favourite. One punter doesn't mind the Dockers at a price, parting with $1000 at $3.05. Probably not the worst outsider bet given the Crows recent form.

Big Bet - $1000 - Fremantle @ $3.05

DEMONS v MAGPIES

Market hasn't moved with money coming for both sides in what looks and should be, a deserving match of the round.