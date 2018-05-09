Walters backs Boyd: ‘He’ll do a great job for Queensland’

Darius Boyd on the charge for the Broncos against the Dogs.

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has backed underperforming Broncos' skipper Darius Boyd to fire for the Maroons, should he be picked for Origin I.

Queensland selectors are historically loyal, but with the form of Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes and Corey Oates, Darius Boyd is under pressure to secure a starting spot.

However Walters doesn't see his form as an issue.

"I'd be more than comfortable picking Darius Boyd in the Queensland side," Walters told Fox Sports Queenslanders Only.

"I don't think I've seen Darius Boyd play a bad game for Queensland.

"Every year when he has come into the Queensland side he has performed.

"I don't think he has been at the peak of his powers.

"But I don't have a problem if he is named in the side. He will do a great job for Queensland.

"Last year he played one game at fullback and in the second game he was at centre and he was one of our best players at left centre.

"He has a lot of ability and we have faith in what Darius brings at that level."

Ben Hunt has been in sparkling form for the Dragons.

Meanwhile retired Queensland halfback Cooper Cronk has given Dragons halfback Ben Hunt his seal of approval to take over at No.7 for the Maroons.

Michael Morgan and Cameron Munster are the incumbents, but Morgan's form has slipped for the Cowboys to start the year, opening the door for Hunt.

"Hunt's form is irrisistable," Cronk told Fox Sports Big League Wrap.

"Morgan suffers from being the perfect utility.

"He can play No.9, he can play in the back row, he can play any position in the backline.

"Ben Hunt is more suited to a specific position.

"I thought at the start of the season Morgan had it, there is no doubt about that.

"He took a step back in terms of his possessions at the Cowboys, with JT returning.

"But in terms of the make up of your footy team, Ben Hunt is probably there because his kicking game is a benefit.

"Cameron Smith will do a lot of the kicking, but then Morgan and Munster are second, alternative kickers, not main kickers.

"As I sit here right now I think Ben Hunt is in front."

