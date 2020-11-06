Origin teams: Blues make big call on Cordner

Blues skipper Boyd Cordner will miss the second State of Origin clash. Picture: Brett Costello

Boyd Cordner has been ruled out of the NSW State of Origin team for the return game against Queensland on Wednesday night.

The NSWRL will make the announcement later this afternoon. Fullback James Tedesco will take over as the NSW captain.

Cordner is expected to leave the Blues camp later this afternoon and miss the rest of the series.

He is standing down on medical advice after a series of concussions during the season.

The NSW side will be announced at 4pm this afternoon.

Cody Walker is certain to play at five-eighth and selectors are tossing up between Nathan Cleary and Luke Keary for the halfback jersey.

Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis said Cordner would be given as much time as he needs to recover from the head knock he suffered in the opening Origin in Adelaide.

"They are going to send him home to rest and we support that wholeheartedly," Politis said.

"Our stance is player welfare should be paramount.

"If that happened at a club level Robbo (coach Trent Robinson) wouldn't be playing him next week."

Asked if he was worried about the Australian, NSW and Roosters captain's health, Politis said: "Well, we are.

"That is why when Robbo gets back (from a family holiday) we will see what happens.

"He might have to take a bit of a break, longer than a month or two. I don't know.

"We are all concerned about him because he has been playing (for the Roosters) since he was 16.

"I remember actually when he was 16 he was at St Vincent's Hospital and I went and visited him and I met his dad for the first time, and he had a broken jaw and some other bloody thing.

"That was like at 16, so he has been going 12 years and he plays it tough.

"So he needs a good break."

Politis also revealed that he had spoken to Cordner on Thursday and expressed his concern.

"I rang him and said, 'just be careful'," Politis said.

"I said 'take care, we love you'."

There has been a huge debate about whether Cordner should have been sent back out into the battle on Wednesday after passing his HIA test but Politis wouldn't buy into the medical debate.

"I don't want to comment on that, that is not my area," Politis said.

All he wanted to say was the Roosters' would do all they could to support Cordner in his recovery.

