Origin’s like riding a bike for ‘Morgo’

Michael Morgan talks to some fans as the Queensland Origin team hold an opposed session at Sanctuary Cove ahead of game 1 in Melbourne. Pics Adam Head

Michael Morgan talks to some fans as the Queensland Origin team hold an opposed session at Sanctuary Cove ahead of game 1 in Melbourne. Pics Adam Head

MICHAEL Morgan insists he harbours no disappointment over his Maroons benching and has pledged to counter the attacking thrust of NSW supersub Tyrone Peachey in Origin I.

Entering this season, Morgan was widely considered as the raging favourite to replace Johnathan Thurston or Cooper Cronk in the Maroons' halves after his magical form in the Cowboys' grand-final charge last season.

Instead, the Cowboys $5 million man has had to digest being relegated from Queensland's starting side, returning to the No. 14 utility role in which he launched his Origin career in 2015.

While Morgan has watched Ben Hunt leapfrog him into the No. 7 jumper, the Maroons utility accepts he has a vital role to play this Wednesday night matching the dangerous Peachey.

The NSW utility will make his Origin debut buoyed by his tag as one of the NRL's most versatile players and Morgan is determined to be equally effective when he is pitchforked into a frenetic series opener at the MCG.

"I'd like to say I am a similar style of player to him (Peachey)," Morgan said.

"He's a very energetic player and thrives off broken play.

"He is a very hard person to defend one-on-one. He looks at times like he doesn't know what he's doing but he's an instinct player and they are the hardest to defend sometimes.

"I'm sure he will go in with a mindset to bring energy and do what he has been at Penrith the last couple of years because he is definitely dangerous.

"It will be a challenge for me."

Morgan, who plays his ninth Origin game this Wednesday night, has endured a turbulent 2018 campaign.

Just six months ago, he was Australia's World Cup-winning five-eighth wizard. Now he is trying to rebuild confidence levels eroded not only by North Queensland's dismal club season, but his positional switch from the halves to fullback at the Cowboys.

The 26-year-old says it is important he does not allow his frustrations at the Cowboys to spill into his preparations for Origin I.

"I wanted to come here with a fresh mindset and leave what has happened at club footy and enjoy the week," said Morgan, who missed the opening two rounds of the NRL with an abdominal injury.

"There has been a big difference between the end of last year and the start of this year for me. They have been opposite ends of the spectrum.

"When you are going well and everyone is wrapping you it is always easy to go with it.

"When things aren't going well and you are not winning it is important to focus more than ever and that is what I have tried to do.

"I've made sure I'm training well, not kicking stones through the week and worked hard to be better."

While Morgan had set his sights on a Queensland playmaking berth this season, he is comfortable being asked to handle a Mr Fixit role.

"It is a role I am used to now," he said. "When I get on I expect myself to bring a bit of energy and variety around the ruck and give us a few different options.

"At times I will play as another half and hopefully I can help out Cam (Munster) and Ben (Hunt)."