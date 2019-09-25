Orthodontist may have left bigger hole than first thought

A boy has his teeth cheecked by the dentist Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

THE death of a Clarence Valley orthodontist who liquidators believe left almost $170,000 worth of dental work undone might have left an even bigger financial hole.

A customer of Christiaan Van Vuuren, who died of cancer in October, said in addition to customers who still had dental work to be done, there were people like herself who had paid for follow-up care they could not access after MrVan Vuuren's company went into voluntary liquidation.

The woman, who does not want to be named, said The Daily Examiner's story on Tuesday rang a bell.

"I knew there would be other people who felt a little bit reluctant to come forward because of the circumstances.

"We paid for follow-up care, which we need, and now we will have to pay for it with someone else.”

She said the story also seemed to explain Mr Van Vuuren's haste in wanting to remove her son's braces.

"When he was away he would have a locum in,” she said. "He would look at the braces and say, 'No, they'll need to be on for a while yet'.

"But Chris came back and he said, 'No, that's good, we'll take them off in a couple of weeks'.

"When he did, one tooth was not straight and we would have got him to fix it because it's not right.”