Oscar Awards coming to Grafton for a night under the lights

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with another strong 11 event cards set for decision.

After the big two days of the horse racing, hopefully the punters still have plenty more cash.

Tonight’s meeting looks very tough on paper to find some winners, but I am sure we will work them out in the long run.

Looking at my best bet tonight I have decided to get in early and tip the Kenny Staines trained Freddy’s Home in race 2, the GDSC Stakes over 305m.

From the perfect box 1 draw I expect this promising dog to bounce straight on the bunny and be too strong in the run to the line. Having just the 10 starts for four wins, including a quick 17.51 over this track and distance, Freddy’s Home hopefully gets us punters off on a winning note tonight.

The big danger tonight is obviously the Evelyn Harris trained Bowie Bonus drawn out in box 7. Bowie Bonus has had 19 starts for five wins and has actually got a quicker P.B then Freddy’s Back off 17.44 when winning here back in April.

Bowie Bonus was very impressive winning at Casino on Thursday in 23.42 and providing he backs up OK, I think he will certainly keep our best bet honest tonight.

Race 6 tonight, The Ladbrokes Same Race Multi Stake over 407m, certainly looks the main race of the night with three very strong chances.

Here, I have tipped the very honest Reggie Gardoll trained Oscar Award to make it two wins in the space of five days after winning out at Gunnedah last Thursday.

Oscar Awards won a 340m race out there from box 5 and tonight back to the 407m trip here where he has won in a sizzling 22.96. I think Oscar Awards can chalk up win number 12 from just 32 starts.

5- Profit Plan beats My Bro Bob in race 4 at the Grafton Greyhounds. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Kalang Beach, drawn in box 8 for Casino trainer Trevor Rice, is racing most consistently and he is a big danger to Oscar Awards tonight.

With a P.B of 23.06 Kalang Beach has racked up four wins from 12 starts and one thing about Kalang Beach is he will always run you about the 23.20 time.

Even Chasin’ Charlie in box 6 can run around this 23.20 mark and this Roger O’Neill trained dog can certainly finish in the winners list without surprising.

Race 7 tonight the Ladbrokes Boost N-G Stake over 480m certainly looks a tricky affair. I’m Zarr Rock for Reggie Gardoll will probably start favourite from box 3 and he looks extremely hard to beat. Three runs ago, Gardoll ventured to Wentworth Park with his smart galloper going down narrowly when second to the smart Xeric in a flying 29.62.

I’m Zarr Rock then ran a gallant second to the very promising All Hands Off at Lismore last start in a flying 29.67. His time of 29.82 in running second would normally win nine out of 10 races.

Dave Irwin’s Demander Valley drawn in box 1 is a very honest greyhound on his day and if he could get his best winning time of 27.59 down to about 27.40 tonight, he would be in with a good hope. Then you have Telling Porkies drawn perfectly out in box 8.

Trained at Casino by Robbie Andrews Telling Porkies’ last three runs have been enormous in top grade and with a P.B here of 27.40 over the 480m trip, I expect him to be in the finish. Race 10 tonight The Ladbrokes Money Back Odds FFA over 305m looks a dead set match race between the Dessie Winters trained Shelley Valley drawn in box 1 and Allegro Diamond drawn in box 8 for Stevie Keep. I have tipped Allegro Diamond only because on her day she has got down to a flying time of 17.38 when winning here back in April.

Shelley Valleys best time is 17.60 but I do think she is capable of running much quicker from the red box tonight. Winning times of 23.27 here over the 407m and Casino of 23.42 certainly puts her in with a big hope here tonight.

The first of 11 races begin at 6.12pm and the last is 9.41pm.

GREYHOUND TIPS MONDAY JULY 13, 2020