Oscar shock as A-listers miss out

Best Actress nominee Lady Gaga in a scene from A Star Is Born. Picture: Clay Enos/Warner Bros

AWARDS season is now in full swing and the 2019 Oscars are fast approaching.

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday ahead of the big night on February 24 (local time) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nicole Kidman, Toni Collette, Margot Robbie and Troye Sivan have missed out on Oscar nominations, but it wasn't all bad news for Australia.

Australian production designer Fiona Crombie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were nominated for their work on The Favourite, an English drama-comedy set in the early 18th century around Queen Anne.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST PICTURE:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox via AP

LEAD ACTOR:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

LEAD ACTRESS:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

DIRECTOR:

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Adam Driver and John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman. Picture: David Lee/Focus Features via AP

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird

Isle Of Dogs, Wes Anderson

Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

ANIMATED SHORT:

Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine

Bao, Domee Shi

Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall

One Small Step, Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures via AP

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Free Solo, Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap, Bing Liu

Of Fathers And Sons, Talal Derki

RBG, Betsy West, Julie Cohen

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT:

Black Sheep, Ed Perkins

End Game, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

Lifeboat, Skye Fitzgerald

A Night At The Garden, Marshall Curry

Period. End Of Sentence., Rayka Zehtabchi

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:

Detainment, Vincent Lambe

Fauve, Jeremy Comte

Marguerite, Marianne Farley

Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Skin, Guy Nattiv

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma. Picture: Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix

FILM EDITING:

BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Vice, Hank Corwin

SOUND EDITING:

Black Panther, Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst

First Man, Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place, Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

Roma, Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

SOUND MIXING:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler

First Man, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre, Gordon Sim

Roma, Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enrı́quez

ORIGINAL SCORE:

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle Of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

ORIGINAL SONG:

All The Stars from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

I'll Fight from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Shallow from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

MAKEUP AND HAIR:

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots. Picture: Liam Daniel/Focus Features

COSTUME DESIGN:

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen Of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story