CLEAR OUT: Bev Muscat, Bev Daly, Leanne Christin, Beryl Wadelton, co-ordinator Judy Patterson and John Stubbs clear some of the excess goodies before the Yamba RSL Day Club Ospreys move to their new home.
News

Osprey Day Club finds new home

ebony stansfield
by
14th May 2018 5:00 AM

THE Yamba RSL Day Club is hoping for a fresh start when it relocates from the RSL hall, its home for 17 years, to Yamba Bowling Club.

The day club is a not-for-profit organisation and small group that gets together every Friday for socialisation.

Co-ordinator of the move Judy Patterson said the Osprey Club had been planning the move for about three weeks, as they had to wait to have a meeting available to talk about it.

"Before Easter, probably about March, we thought we might seek out another venue,” she said.

The bowling club has offered the venue to the club for free, with the members using the venue Friday's starting from today. That was really good, they came forward for us,” Mrs Patterson said.

"It's going to be a new start for us, and new beginnings to bring in more members.”

Mrs Patterson said it was a positive for their volunteers and she was hoping it would encourage new people to get involved.

"We would like to see more people come along with new ideas that will help the volunteers out,” she said.

Another positive is the courtesy bus can pick up members from their door, and when the meeting is finished can take members home.

She describes the day club as a social outing for older people. She said the moving day would be a lovely and friendly time where you could meet new people in town.

