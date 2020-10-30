OUR BATTLE FOR BORDER: How the fight’s gone so far

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos OCTOBER 2, 2020: Police check cars at the Queensland border with NSW at Griffith Street in Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos OCTOBER 2, 2020: Police check cars at the Queensland border with NSW at Griffith Street in Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

WITH Annastacia Palaszczuk tipped to make an announcement of the opening of the border to NSW, here is a look at how the Clarence’s battle to be included in their border bubble has unfolded.

The Clarence Valley was the only local government area in the Northern NSW Local Health District to not be included in Queensland’s border bubble, and The Daily Examiner has doggedly chased the Queensland Health department for answers as to why.

Here is the timeline of events.

AUGUST 5: Queensland closes border to NSW and ACT

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos – OCTOBER 24, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at a press conference after she officially opened the Northside Indoor Sports Centre in Zillmere, on Brisbane's Northside, while on the election campaign trail. Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland will shut the border to NSW to control the spread of coronavirus.

The ban comes as the state recorded one new coronavirus case in the Ipswich region.

AUGUST 7: Police announced Qld border bubble to go ahead

The Gold Coast and Tweed will become a “border bubble” from 1am tomorrow with new mapping available showing eligible commuters, police have confirmed.



AUGUST 8: Gold Coast mayor throws his support behind the idea



“THE decision by the Premier to close the borders this week was not an easy one – but it was the right one,” said Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate.

AUGUST 18: Grafton mother’s anguish over border baby battle

Caitlan Taylor with her new baby Huxlee Kahle, who she didn't she for four days due to Queensland border restrictions.

Caitlan Taylor was separated from her newborn son after birth in Graftonwhen he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, starting a chain of events she has described as cold and heartless.



AUGUST 24: Toddler’s family wins a border battle

A Queensland family have won a battle to return home after their two year old daughter underwent life saving open heart surgery in a Sydney hospital.

SEPTEMBER 9: Desperate parents fight to see sick child

WHILE 17-year-old Bianca Cox continues to sit undiagnosed and alone in a Queensland hospital, her parents Peter and Melinda continue the long fight to see their daughter.

SEPTEMBER 22: Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

Queensland will throw open its borders to five New South Wales Shires from next weekend.

Ms Palaszczuk said the shires of Byron, Ballina, the City of Lismore, Richmond Valley, which includes Casino and Evans Head, and Glen Innes would be added to the border zone from 1am on October 1.

SEPTEMBER 22: What about us? Clarence excluded from border expansion

IT MAY be good news for some in northern NSW, but Clarence Valley Council residents will miss out travelling to Queensland for the foreseeable future.

SEPTEMBER 25: QLD Health explains Clarence Valley border snub

IT HAS taken three days for Queensland Health to explain why the Clarence Valley was excluded from their latest border zone inclusions – and it will be little comfort for local residents eager to get across the border.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, NewsWire Photos AUGUST 27, 2020 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right), watches Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young as she speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewWire / Dan Peled

SEPTEMBER 26: Taking the fight to Qld Premier

Amid growing community concern over the Clarence‘s exclusion from Queensland’s border zone, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has again joined in requesting a change from the Queensland premier.

SEPTEMBER 28: New border brawl erupts

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos OCTOBER 2, 2020: Police check cars at the Queensland border with NSW at Stuart Street in Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

The deputy Prime Minister is demanding the Queensland Government tear down the border and end hard closures in order to bring the country back together.

SEPTEMBER 29: Qld tight-lipped over Clarence border

THE Clarence is no closer to finding out when they will be allowed into Queensland as the state maintains its methods of choosing border zones as The Daily Examiner collates infection figures for area.



SEPTEMBER 30: Health district concern over Clarence exclusion

THE HEAD of the Northern NSW Local Health District has expressed a concern over the Clarence Valley‘s exclusion from the Queensland border zone

OCTOBER 1: Chief Health Officer’s incredible response to Clarence snub

AS THE Queensland border zone expands into NSW today, Queensland‘s Chief Health Officer has answered the burning question for many in the Clarence Valley – why was the Clarence left out?

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos AUGUST 28, 2020: Chief Health Officer of Queensland Dr. Jeannette Young addressing media at the Red Chamber, Parliament House at 2A George Street, Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

OCTOBER 3: How Clarence people almost got into Queensland



It was with some surprise, that for some Clarence Valley residents, they were able to be issued with a border zone pass on Thursday from the Queensland government site.

OCTOBER 14: Grafton’s sewer considered for further testing



GRAFTON‘s sewage system is being considered as a potential site for future testing for COVID-19 in the ongoing surveillance against the disease.