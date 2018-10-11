Menu
COUNTRY STARS: Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont
COUNTRY STARS: Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont Jeremy Dylan.
Music

Our country couple get ARIA nod

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Oct 2018 12:42 PM

GRAFTON'S dynamic duo of country music has been named as a finalist in this year's ARIA awards.

Husband and wife Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont were nominated for their album titled Adam & Brooke.

The album came about when Brooke's sister Mollie announced her pregnancy with her second child and put the McClymont's trio on hold for a year.

Talking to news.com.au earlier this year, they said the album writing process was a whirlwind.

"From the moment we made that decision, we had just five weeks to write and record the album,” McClymont said.

Waiting for their daughter Tiggy to go to bed, they took the chance to write together, with the help of some beer and whiskey.

"The only time we really had to write this album was when Tiggy was asleep. We had to have a few drinks and be crazy,” Brooke said.

"You don't have to drink to write but it certainly helps the conversation flow,” Adam added.

The pair said they had been writing together since their 20's, and said that each person brought a different style to the songs.

"Brooke is so staunch about having melody hooks and ensuring there's ear candy, it can't just be a story. It works well, we complement each other in that way,” Adam said.

The couple toured the album around Australia earlier this year.

The ARIA awards will be held on November 28 in Sydney.

Brooke has been nominated for Best Country Album ARIA four times previously with The McClymonts, winning in 2010 and 2012.

Grafton Daily Examiner

