Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Heart breaking decision for farmer
Letters to the Editor

Our farmers battling big dry need continued support

28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S GREAT to see the support that those who are drought affected are receiving, but with so many in need, more ongoing support will be needed for a longer time.

What has been raised/donated won't go very far among so many in need.

The serious aspect is that it doesn't rain money. Grain farmers have missed a complete crop and the associated cost of being ready to plant if rain had fallen. We can just imagine, well maybe, what it would be like if we missed a year's wages or pension. We'd need to draw on reserves or take out loans or depend on others for help.

drought

But many producers are in debt to the limit after years of droughts, so can't borrow any more. Livestock owners have lost, or sold at disastrous prices their stock, and when rain and thus feed does become available again, they will need to repurchase breeding stock, if they can find any to start again.

It will still take a few years for them to get a worthwhile income to live on and try to reduce the accumulated debt. They well and truly deserve our support as these things are beyond their control.

Sincere thanks to those who have, and are supporting them.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

Related Items

drought affected farmers queensland drought appeal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    premium_icon New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    News Roads and Maritime has no plans to change the classification of the road or fund upgrade works on Eight Mile Lane.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Breaking Former students, friends and family will farewell a loved teacher.

    READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    premium_icon READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    Rugby Union YAMBA survive semi-final scare to notch win over Evans.

    Local Partners