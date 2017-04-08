25°
Our furry and feathery friends in Lismore need your help

8th Apr 2017
HELP: Lahnie Shannon and Veronica Balsamello from You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em are raising money for the pets of flood victims.
Caitlan Charles

WHEN it floods, it's not just humans who lose everything, our furry and feathery friends do too.

Grafton pet washing business, You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em is fundraising for the dogs, cats, birds, horses, sheep - you name it - that have lost their food, toys, beds and more in the Lismore floods.

Veronica Balsamello from the pet washing business said they are aiming to fill up a double horse float with items for pets and take it to Lismore next weekend.

"We're meeting with (Wally's Doggie Rescue) in Lismore to help get the food out," she said.

"You can go to Vinnies to get help for your food, and clothes and furniture and that, but there is no one here looking after pets."

Ms Balsamello said while they'd had many donations, they need a lot more.

"A whole town was wiped out, not just a street full of dogs, so really we haven't got enough, we need a lot more," she said.

"(We need) kitty litter, kitty litter trays, toys, bedding...but it's not just for dogs and cats, it's for farm animals too."

A lot of businesses and community members have already reached out to help You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em with the drive.

"An elderly lady yesterday came in and spent her whole pension," she said.

"She basically said she knows she's got no food at home, but the dogs are going to be able to eat."

Ms Balsamello said Cathy's Cakes and Puddings had brought in at least eight bags of dog food and Norco have donated a few bags.

Yamba Liberty Service Station and Every Day Fitness in Grafton are also collection points for the pet drive. You can also drop things off at You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em.

The last day for donations is Thursday, April 13.

