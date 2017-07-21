19°
Our future in your hands (and a cartoonist's)

Lesley Apps
21st Jul 2017

WHILE politicians are accustomed to being pilloried in cartoons as part of their daily lives, it's rare that John Citizen gets the opportunity to inspire one.

But that will all change if you get involved in this weekend's Clarence Valley Council Our Future Clarence Action Planning Workshops.

Former Daily Examiner cartoonist Jules Faber will be milling around at this weekend's sessions tonight and tomorrow to capture the ideas generated by the public as they happen.

The workshops are a follow up to February's community consultations which formed part of council's review of its strategic plan.

The overwhelming response was that people of all ages wanted a community that was safe and inclusive.

The other prominent thing to come out of the consultations was that people wanted to be involved in shaping the region's future.

So here's your chance to do just that.

The workshops will be an opportunity to sit down with council and help shape the Clarence Valley's future by brainstorming your ideas and visions with other community members.

Jules will wander around drawing on large pieces of butcher's paper placed around the room to create a fun visual record of ideas rather than the traditional spread sheet.

Council's community services co-ordinator, Dan Griffin, said the workshops were a chance to get together to address some of the matters raised and collect inspirational ideas.

"In other words, the community will drive change by identifying and specifying what can be done right now, who has the connecting skills and energy, and how to get it done,” Mr Griffin said.

He said the workshops would be "all-in” and would need community members who were passionate about the potential of our community, its problems and needs.

"Come along and bring a family member, friend or neighbour and let's unite to get things done for our community.”

Mayor Jim Simmons said this was an opportunity

for people to take

ownership of the workshops.

"This is an exciting time for everyone who wants to

be part of creating a flourishing, confident community.

"Your input and your commitment are very valuable for all of us.”

