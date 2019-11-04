OUR GUIDE: Where to go to for a big day at the cup

SHINING GLORY: The Melbourne Cup pictured at the 2019 Melbourne Cup Tour Launch last month.

LOOKING to get out to watch the Melbourne Cup? Here's what's on:

GDSC: Luncheon from 11.30am. Three-course meal $36.50.

Clocktower Hotel: TAB open from early. Lunch specials $12.50. Sweeps/fashions.

Village Green: TAB open from 9am. Lucky door prizes. Lunch specials $7.50, $5 bee.

South Services: $20 smorgasbord lunch, including glass of bubbly. Best dressed/hat and sweeps.

Lawrence Tavern: $1 champagne. Sweeps/raffles. Lunch specials including platters. All proceeds to Lawrence PS.

Brooms Head Bowlo: $21 lunch, including champagne. Best-dressed comp. Raffles and sweeps. Open 10.45am.

Maclean Hotel: Open from 8am. Helper to place bets. Lunch specials.

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba: Buffet lunch. $40 tickets. Complimentary champagne. Fashion parade. Sweeps/best dressed.

Yamba Golf Club: Two-course meal. Tickets $40. Share plates, specials. Lucky door prizes. Courtesy bus from 10am.

Yamba Shores Tavern: Two-course meal. Tickets $50. Free glass of champagne. Sweeps/prizes/fashion on field.

Iluka Bowls Club: Luncheon $30pp. Buffet meal. Complimentary bubbles. Fashion parade/raffles/$150 best dressed.

Wooli Bowling Club: Sweeps, glass of bubbles on arrival. Best dressed.