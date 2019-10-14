Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Members of Clarence Youth Action and Our Healthy Clarence with Chris Gulaptis and Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Members of Clarence Youth Action and Our Healthy Clarence with Chris Gulaptis and Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Caitlan Charles
Health

Our Healthy Clarence a model for well-being

Jarrard Potter
by
14th Oct 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER working to improve the mental health and well-being of the Clarence Valley, the model forged by Our Healthy Clarence could soon be adopted and tailored for other rural communities facing similar challenges with community-wide mental health.

A research paper published recently by the University of Newcastle highlights the process and achievements of the initiative called 'Our Healthy Clarence' and the benefits of a community-driven approach to suicide prevention and well-being.

"In 2015-2016, the Clarence Valley in Northern New South Wales, Australia, experienced an unexpectedly high number of deaths by suicide, and the resulting distress was exacerbated by unhelpful press coverage,” the abstract for the paper Our Healthy Clarence: A Community-Driven Wellbeing Initiative states.

"The local response was to adopt a community-wide positive mental health and well-being initiative.

"Our Healthy Clarence was established following community consultation, including forums, interviews, surveys and workshops. It adopted a strengths-based approach to suicide prevention, encompassing positive health promotion, primary and secondary prevention activities, advocacy, and cross-sectoral collaboration.”

RELATED: Morning walk for our mental health

Director of the Centre for Rural and Remote Mental Health Professor David Perkins said there was good evidence that taking a multi-agency and community approach to support the mental health and well-being of a community can have positive results.

"Our Healthy Clarence has created a group of stakeholders that have changed the narrative about mental health and well-being in the Clarence Valley and they now have the capacity to address further issues as they arise,” Prof Perkins said.

"This initiative could help and support other communities faced with similar challenges provided the initiatives are tailored to the local communities' needs and builds on their strengths to ensure they are relevant and sustainable.”

Prof Perkins said the factors that contribute to Our Healthy Clarence's successful implementation included a collective commitment to mental health and well-being, clarity of purpose, leadership support from key local partners, a paid co-ordinator and inclusive and transparent governance.

mental health our healthy clarence university of newcastle
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Well-oiled Maclean topple new Boys Yamba on return

    premium_icon Well-oiled Maclean topple new Boys Yamba on return

    Cricket The premiers were in fine form with a huge opening total against an undermanned opposition to put them on top after round 1.

    Harwood off to a flying start in Lower Clarence first grade

    premium_icon Harwood off to a flying start in Lower Clarence first grade

    Cricket The visitors were simply too good and are looking strong in 2019.

    HE'S NO STOWE AWAY: Grafton boxer edges QLD class champion

    premium_icon HE'S NO STOWE AWAY: Grafton boxer edges QLD class champion

    Boxing The Clarence boxer has won two huge bouts in less than a month.

    Meet the couple regenerating love for a 'mysterious' island

    premium_icon Meet the couple regenerating love for a 'mysterious' island

    Community Ann and Nick Reeve have spent almost a decade bringing it to life