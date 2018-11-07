Menu
WILDLIFE CARER: Sanctuary owner Simon Stretton with his dingoes at the Durong Dingo Sanctuary.
WILDLIFE CARER: Sanctuary owner Simon Stretton with his dingoes at the Durong Dingo Sanctuary.
'Our home is now safe': Durong's dingoes thrown a lifeline

Christian Berechree
by
7th Nov 2018 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:39 PM

DURONG Dingo Sanctuary has been thrown a lifeline.

Sanctuary owner, Simon Stretton, announced on Facebook the sanctuary would remain open thanks to an agreement with the Commonwealth Bank.

"Our home is now safe," Mr Stretton said.

"The charity will continue its essential work. I am sincerely thankful for the support the community has given me."

Mr Stretton said he and his solicitor had reached an agreement with the Commonwealth Bank which assisted him in staying on his Durong property, along with his dingoes.

"The agreement ensures security for Durong Dingo Sanctuary, home for my dingoes and myself and headquarters of the charity," he said.

"I am happy to announce we continue with our commitment to dingo conservation, wildlife and other animal rescue and rehabilitation."

The news comes after Mr Stretton said he would have no choice but to put his dingoes down if he was unable to come up with bank repayments on his property.

    Local Partners