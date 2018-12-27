Our Jacaranda's get Insta-famous for NSW

THERE are photos of waterfalls, beach scenes and stunning aerials all together.

And among VisitNSW's top ten most like Instagram posts is a photo of our town in full bloom.

Gold Coast photographer @keykodesign's serene shot of See Park in bloom during the Jacaranda festival was the fourth most liked post on the VisitNSW Instagram last year.

With 16,501 likes on the VisitNSW page, her post states "How amazing is this! @graftonjacarandafestival is 27th October -4th November", with many commenters making enquiries about the lcoation.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said NSW's tourism platforms across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more, had the largest social media following of all state tourism organisations and provided users with the opportunity to share their unique NSW experience with a huge audience.

"Our combined social media platforms have a community of more than 16.1 million fans and followers and are a key channel for inspiring audiences across the country and around the world to visit our picture-perfect State," Mr Marshall said.

"The most popular posts of 2018 show that visitors are exploring beyond our capital city and experiencing the best of regional NSW with its rich palette of deep purple jacarandas, ochre autumn forests, crystal blue oceans and soft pink sunsets.

The number one most liked post on the site, is also of a Jacaranda tree lined street, however it is shot in Singleton, in the Hunter Valley in NSW.

"With the summer holidays upon us and NSW offering beautiful photo opportunities, it's a great time for all our social media tourism ambassadors, whether they're visitors, locals, amateur photographers or professionals, to get out there and start snapping and sharing their favourite NSW moments.

"Don't forget to hashtag #ilovesydney and #newsouthwales when posting."

Check out the top ten images from VisitNSW Instagram here: