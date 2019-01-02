Menu
Grafton jokcey Matt McGuren partnered Cool Prince to a win at Coffs Harbour.
Horses

Our leading duo put it together on track

Matthew Elkerton
by
2nd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
RACING: Clarence River Jockey Club's 2017/18 premiership winners, John Shelton and Matt McGuren, combined in emphatic fashion at Coffs Harbour last week to earn victory with Cool Prince.

It was a continuation of what has been a season to remember for Shelton, and helped McGuren cement himself in the top five on the Country NSW Jockey's premiership.

Shelton kick started his season in brilliant fashion with The Kosciuszko winner Belflyer, but with the champion gelding in the paddock for the festive season it was an opportunity for the rest of his Turf St stable to stand up.

And Cool Prince did just that, securing his second win in as many months as he strode away in the Sawtell Hotel Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1600m at Coffs Harbour.

Grafton's leading trainer John Shelton has continued a stellar season on the track with another win at Coffs Harbour last week.
It was McGuren's first opportunity on the six-year-old gelding, and he soon rolled to the top when he was in danger of being caught wide with no cover in the early stages.

Once in the vanguard McGuren was able to dictate terms in a slowly a run race and then kick on the home turn to establish what in the end was a unassailable break.

McGuren would go close to backing up that effort in the last when he finished a length second behind They Call Me Rose in the Summer Cup over 1300 metres.

Fellow Grafton trainer Kevin King continued his strong bond with jockey Kasie Stanley as she piloted Vivid Image home to victory in the Class 2 Handicap (1000m).

It was the second win of the season for the five-year-old mare by Northern Meteor and took her prize winnings beyond $50,000 for her career.

