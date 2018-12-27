OPEN AND SHUT: Businesses closed and opened

THIS year the Clarence has experienced multiple iconic business closures.

But it hasn't been all doom and gloom, we have also had some wonderful additions.

Here is a list of some of the business closures and openings which made headlines in 2018, from food emporiums to retail outlets to banks.

CLOSED

The Bottom Pub (Clarence Hotel), Maclean

The Clarence Hotel in Maclean suffered major damage as a storm ripped its roof off, causing power lines to fall over the street. It closed indefinitely in January.

Sew Excited

Sew Excited in Maclean has a long history of providing sewing and patchwork supplies and classes to the community but because owner Nel Matheson needed a knee replacement and wanting to retire before she turns 70 this year, she ceased trading on March 31.

NAB Closes Maclean

NAB Maclean closed its doors on Thursday, May 31.

NAB head of retail customers regional NSW/ACT Jackie Connors said back in March it's because customers shown a strong preference for using other branches, or online banking.

"At the moment, 81 per cent of Maclean customers do their banking in other locations," she said.

Rp Walters Butchery

Ross Jones will take a break from the RP Walters butchery, first owned by his grandfather Robert Percival Walters in 1947, and later his father Sid Jones.

Yamba Fair Butchery took over the space in July.

ANZ closure Yamba

The bank closed in October and was described as a blow for local businesses.

But ANZ district manager Cheryl Patterson said bank customers were increasingly choosing online options and ATMs to do their banking.

"Of our customers who have Yamba as their home branch, only 17 per cent of them currently use the branch with 64 per cent of them preferring internet or mobile banking," she said back in July.

North Grafton General Store- 'The Hospital Shop'

'The Hospital Shop', which has been a family-owned institution on Grafton Base Hospital grounds for decades, ceased trading on August 31.

Owners Marie and Craig Howe conceded that a number of factors, including the inability to sell sugared soft drinks and no long-term guarantee from Northern NSW Local Health District contributed to the closure.

McDonald's Grafton Shoppingworld

The store ceased trading in November and franchisee David Munro said it was due to a failure of the two parent companies to agree on new lease arrangements.

Kezza's on Bent

Kezza's on bent closed in November due to personal reasons.

OPENINGS

Sunrise on Turf

Owners Amy Bultitude and her husband Michael took over Sunrise on Turf opening in January of this year after purchasing the business last year.

"I've been a chef for over 10 years and I've managed cafes and all of that sort of thing. Michael was ready to take a step back in his career and after having babies, I was ready to put my career first and this just came up and it's been full steam ahead," Amy said back in January.

Burrito Bar in Grafton Shoppingworld

THE BAR is a modern Tex-mex style of cooking and opened in Grafton Shoppingworld in January.

Sports power

GRAFTON Sportspower owner Mark Sullivan shut up shop on February 25.

The business then changed hands to Sporting retailer Sportspower Super Warehouse, to 137 Prince St, by Mr James Reeves and his family, who own a chain of long-standing sporting retail outlets in Lismore, Ballina and Coffs Harbour.

Sass Boutique

A MOVE back to Grafton saw Susan Wratten go from working on cattle stations to opening her own clothing boutique on Prince St where she opened Sass Boutique back in September.

Fair Butcher- Maclean

THERE may be a new look to the inside of the old Rp Walters Butchery with The Fair Butchery taking over in Maclean in September.

Mumma Bear's Cafe Patisserie

MUMMA BEAR'S opened in Grafton in July. With an eye for detail, it features quilted seats, teddy bear door stops, even the hot beverages are served with a chocolate powder bear on the froth.

Whalen's Butcher

FOR YEARS, the butcher shop near the old Albion Hotel has remained dormant. But now, a little bit of life has returned to the store with owner Greg Whalen opened the doors of the refurbished butchery once again in Grafton in October.

Deosa Wholefoods

The new Deosa Wholefood's store re-opened in November after an extensive refurbishment on Prince St which added a juice bar and a kitchen.

Tartan pizza

TARTAN Pizza shop owners Shane Obrist and Damian Sowerbutts opened the much-loved Tartan pizza in November.

Black Swan

LOCATED in the heart of Maclean, only opened this month, this Polish and German restaurant introduced a cuisine not yet in Maclean.