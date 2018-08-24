Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Peter Dutton Video
Opinion

Our politicians have lost touch with Australia

Steve Etwell
by
24th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT is blindingly obvious that the nation's leaders in Canberra have completely lost touch with Australia.

The farce that played out on Thursday revealed just how far removed our senior politicians are from the realities of life for most Australians.

The blatant grab for power by Peter Dutton and his team of supporters shows a group of politicians more interested in themselves.


To have your say visit our Facebook page

There are major issues in Australia that need addressing, and need addressing quickly.

They include the devastating drought, our health crisis and the serious concerns with our education system.

Pensioners and our aged are being virtually ignored and anyone who has to pay for child care will be able to tell Canberra's power seekers what is really important.

On top of all that, the cost of living and power price rises hit at every Australian except for the wealthy few.

How sad to see these shabby grabs for power by those elected to look after everyday Australians.

Member for Groom John McVeigh late yesterday issued a statement and indicated he would not back Mr Turnbull.

It appears he will now go with the Dutton camp.
 

Related Items

john mcveigh liberal leadership opinion prime minister steve etwell
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    premium_icon Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    News A SMALL fire that caused minor damage to a stable complex at the Maclean Showground saw more than 1000 homes lose power as firefighters extinguished to fire

    GPS monitoring proposed for DV offenders

    premium_icon GPS monitoring proposed for DV offenders

    Crime DV parolees could be fitted with GPS monitored ankle bracelets.

    International paddling showcases zest for life

    premium_icon International paddling showcases zest for life

    Water Sports GRAFTON dragon boat paddler joins tour around the world.

    The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    premium_icon The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    News Bootcamp for Bales set to kick off on Sunday

    Local Partners