Our precious history to get a new safe home

Schaeffer House, once the home of Grafton's first city architect, is now a museum run by the Clarence River Historical Society Inc. BELINDA SCOTT.

GRAFTON'S history is a step closer to being kept in safe keeping after Clarence Valley Council awarded a contract for the start of an archive building for the historical society.

The Clarence River Historical Society requested assistance with funding for a purpose-built archive facility on council owned land within the Koolkhan Depot site.

"The facility would enable the society to better manage the storage and archiving of the society's artefacts which has outgrown what is available at Schaeffer House,” according to the council report

The project was estimated to cost $65,000.

At its April 2018 meeting, council resolved to apply for funding under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Round 2 funding, and was successful in obtaining $60,000.

Design work to be used for quotations for the building included specifications to meet the necessary standards of other council-like archive facilities including

Roof and wall insulation

Vermin flashing

Fire extinguisher

Temperature controlled environment

Alarm system

The quotation received from Clarence Coast Constructions was assessed to be the best price for construction at a lump sum contract cost of $72,213.64 (GST exclusive), including the provision of racking.

Including a 10 per cent contingency, council was asked to increase the budget for the project, allocating an extra $20,000 to be funded from the S94 - Community Facilities Outside Grafton fund.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the extra funding and authorised the general manager to approve any project variations within the allocated budget.