Our purple fever goes national

Better Homes and Gardens presenter Jason Hodges planted three jacaranda trees in Vere St South Grafton with the Jacaranda royal party and Clarence Valley Council open spaces coordinator David Sutton on Friday, 2nd November, 2018. Erin Brady/CVC

ON FRIDAY night, the sights and sounds of the Jacaranda Festival wil be beamed into televisions across the country on lifestyle program Better Homes and Gardens.

And festival president Jeff Smith can't wait.

"I was out the front of my shop (I-Scream) scooping like a madman, with a big afro wig, purple suit and flares which I bring out on special occasions, and was introduced as the president,” he laughed.

It's a small price to pay to further spread the word about the festival and its revitalisation.

"They were here for a few days, and were buzzing around Jacaranda Thursday as well as getting a tree planting and interview the princesses and queens,” Mr Smith said.

"I think they've seen us through our Destination NSW marketing and come up to see us.

"It's massive. It's proving what we're doing with the changes with the festival is starting to excite people and the national media is seeing that is something that's really good.”

Mr Smith the Destination NSW connection was also allowing them to spread the word of the festival throughout Asia, with advertisements in Singapore and Thailand and other countries with a view of getting people into the area.

The festival will hold an information night next Tuesday at the Grafton Hotel to outline some of the new changes and experiences on offer as part of their plan to grow the festival they started three years ago, as well as introduce new festival manager Mark Blackadder.

Better Homes and Gardens shows at 7.30pm on the Prime7 network.