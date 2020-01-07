OUR SAY: Point of no return for ScoMo

HE'S finally set up a National Bushfire Recovery Agency, but poor old Scott Morrison is on a hiding to nothing now.

He could learn from his errors and do all the right things from here on in. But hindsight's a wonderful thing, and the horse bolted long ago. We endured silence for too long, and the trust of the Australian public has eroded beyond repair.

Even if little else can be done on top of what state fire crews, charity organisations, community fundraisers and existing federal funds are already doing, Mr Morrison ignored his most important role as national leader - to communicate to his people.

He needed to be present; to acknowledge the magnitude of the crisis; to treat the situation seriously from the outset.

For all the NSW Liberals' faults, Premier Gladys Berejikian did just that ever since the Rappville disaster in October, in concert with Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who frankly deserves a medal.

Sadly, for all of Mr Morrison's glaring shortfalls as a leader, he got the job in the first place purely due to where he stood in the political spectrum and naught to do with his ability to rally the troops, least of all galvanise a nation.

And sadly, we showed in 2019 we are very capable of voting in a dud government with nothing to show, so unless we go down the path of another childish leadership spill, don't hold your breath waiting for Australians to vote ScoMo out next time either.