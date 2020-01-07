Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Canberra media conference.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Canberra media conference.
Opinion

OUR SAY: Point of no return for ScoMo

Bill North
7th Jan 2020 8:28 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S finally set up a National Bushfire Recovery Agency, but poor old Scott Morrison is on a hiding to nothing now.

He could learn from his errors and do all the right things from here on in. But hindsight's a wonderful thing, and the horse bolted long ago. We endured silence for too long, and the trust of the Australian public has eroded beyond repair.

Even if little else can be done on top of what state fire crews, charity organisations, community fundraisers and existing federal funds are already doing, Mr Morrison ignored his most important role as national leader - to communicate to his people.

He needed to be present; to acknowledge the magnitude of the crisis; to treat the situation seriously from the outset.

For all the NSW Liberals' faults, Premier Gladys Berejikian did just that ever since the Rappville disaster in October, in concert with Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who frankly deserves a medal.

Sadly, for all of Mr Morrison's glaring shortfalls as a leader, he got the job in the first place purely due to where he stood in the political spectrum and naught to do with his ability to rally the troops, least of all galvanise a nation.

And sadly, we showed in 2019 we are very capable of voting in a dud government with nothing to show, so unless we go down the path of another childish leadership spill, don't hold your breath waiting for Australians to vote ScoMo out next time either.

bushfires editor's desk opinion scott morrison
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Film crew shocked by river find

        premium_icon Film crew shocked by river find

        News Documentary makers investigating Upper-Clarence flow stumble apon mystery truck

        Learner driver’s reckless mistake led to truck crash

        premium_icon Learner driver’s reckless mistake led to truck crash

        Crime THE man was seen veering onto the wrong side of the Pacific Highway, a court has...

        Tributes flow at ‘night for Greeny’

        premium_icon Tributes flow at ‘night for Greeny’

        People and Places Nightclub helps in fundraiser for children of motorcycle crash victim

        Eight things the Clarence Valley can look forward to in 2020

        premium_icon Eight things the Clarence Valley can look forward to in 2020

        News Another chance to vote, protests, big gigs, a quicker trip to the Gold Coast and...