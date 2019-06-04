OUR SAY: Action on back roads needed

A car crashed into a ditch near where children wait for a school bus on Deep Creek Rd near Ulmarra.

A car crashed into a ditch near where children wait for a school bus on Deep Creek Rd near Ulmarra.

RESIDENTS who live on narrow country back roads have every right to become upset when their quiet neighbourhoods suddenly become busier than Pitt St.

Inevitably this happens without a single traffic control measure being put into place to limit speed or warn drivers of the difficulties they may face.

Of course it's the marvels of the Global Positioning System that alert drivers to every so-called shortcut available to them that creates the lemming-like rush along every narrow lane as it becomes available.

At Christmas time Clarence Valley Council faced a problem when time-poor drivers noted their GPS systems advising them using Centenary Dr to get around traffic issues at South Grafton, which in turn created even more dangerous situations where the road rejoined the Pacific Hwy.

This time the situation could be more lethal.

Yesterday morning an Ulmarra resident breathed a sigh of relief when a car crashed off Deep Creek Rd near where his children waited for their school bus.

Thankfully his children were not at the bus stop, but he does not want to wait for a tragedy to happen before something gets done.

The issue is Deep Creek Rd is a public road, open to all road users. But it is also a road with real limitations that demand authorities take some action before there is a tragedy.