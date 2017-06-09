21°
OUR SAY: Ask not what we can do for the gallery

Adam Hourigan
| 9th Jun 2017 10:00 AM
The In Focus Exhibition on display in the Grafton Regional Gallery's courtyard.
The In Focus Exhibition on display in the Grafton Regional Gallery's courtyard.

AT YESTERDAY'S community meeting at the Grafton Regional Gallery, attendance numbers were constantly referred to as a measure of cost/benefit analysis.

Figures were shown that attendance peaked at a number close to 50,000 some years ago, falling now to 19,000.

Then the crowd, many of whom dedicate countless hours and effort to volunteering for the council-owned facility, were asked what they were doing to bring this figure back up.

I wonder what more they have to do? The Gallery Foundation funds the JADA, one of the most prestigious drawing prizes in Australia, bringing not only the best artists in the country submitting works but promoting the area to the wider art community.

This is one of many such events provided and expertly developed by the gallery since its inception in the late 80s.

The volunteers also provide countless hours of advocacy, promotion, teaching and guiding, and most importantly, fundraising, and in general, allow the gallery to be the centrepiece for the arts across the Clarence Valley.

Hence the regional title.

The elephant in the room is the cafe facility within the gallery. Once a thriving venture that complemented the gallery as a place of gathering, it is again empty. And it is no coincidence that the fall in visitor numbers almost lines up perfectly with council's attempt to increase the rent of the popular provider by 40% several years ago.

The lessees said no, and the rot set in.

What can the people of the Clarence do to attract more numbers? They were already doing it. The cuts have to be made now, but the damage could have easily been limited years ago.

Grafton Daily Examiner
