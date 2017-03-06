31°
News

OUR SAY: Bad news trumps the good

Tim Howard
| 6th Mar 2017 8:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SIGNIFICANT about of debate on social media has been directed toward the amount of bad news appearing in the paper.

The thread started with an observation about how much "bad" news there is out there and how it must be the media's fault for putting it out there.

From the media's point of view, the truth is somewhat sadder.

The so-called bad news you seem to dislike is what the readers and viewers want, and the proof is in print sales for our papers and in the digital statistics for online performance.

A chart of the best-selling newspapers would show a spike every time there has been an accident, tragedy or some other change to normal events in the community.

In the mid-1990s I worked at another newspaper where we even trialled only good news in the paper. All the major stories were the heart-warming, human interest stories which our readers had told us they wanted. Car crashes, crime and deaths were relegated to briefs and small filler stories.

Was the result a spike in our circulation?

Sadly no. Sales of the paper dropped and we started to hear a different criticism.

It was most succinctly put by a reader who asked in a one-line letter:

"When are you going to go back to printing the real news?"

It seems humans are not programmed for good news.

It seems evolution has wired us to look out for the unusual and potentially dangerous, which might be why we tune into the bad stuff instead of the good.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  donald trumps fake news pauline hanson social media

Running diva an ambassador for all mums

Running diva an ambassador for all mums

"ONE day I thought why not run a couple of laps around the backyard while the kids have their nap?”

Storms play hit and miss with Clarence Valley

Stormy conditions at Wooli take from Phantom 4 drone on Saturday, 4th March.

A dumping for some, but just a bit of a light show for others

REWARD: $2000 'long shot' to find missing pistol

Bryan McGuren, is offering a $2000 reward for the return of his family's antique pistol missing from Schaeffer House.

$2000 reward offered for antique pistol missing for 40 years

Why most Grafton residents won't die a good death

John Grayson has a deadly brain tumour. He knows he may only live for a few more years and has worked out his end of life wishes.

Call for more investment in at-home palliative care support

Local Partners

Families of veterans will be honoured

Revamp of South Grafton memorial almost complete, and organisers are looking for family of men named on cenotaph.

Narelle to honours battlers at Relay for Life

LIGHT A CANDLE: Maclean woman Narelle Robison will take part in the Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Why the Relay is important to this sirvivor

Mythical and prehistoric creatures take over Valley parks

GET EXCITED: Oscar, 9, and Lachlan Passmore, 7, see Grafton's Westward Park through new eyes with the help of virtual game Magical Parks.

Virtual game offered for free during Parks Week

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis. The stars of the popular SBS quiz show will perform live on stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in June.

Saraton Theatre scores another entertainment coup

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

EMMA Watson has fired back at critics who suggested she was a “fake feminist” and “hypocrite” after posing in a see-through top for Vanity Fair magazine.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

MARRIED AT FIRST SLIGHT: Sleazy jaunt after ‘frigid’ insult

Married At First Sight’s Anthony shocks viewers by calling Nadia ‘frigid’ during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight is getting really nasty.

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

OPTION TO BUY FULLY FURNISHED!

3 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $297,000

It's quite clear the market is rising in our 2460 area and low set brick and tile homes remain at the height of our buyer's wish lists. This immaculate home is...

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

Owners Committed To Sell

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 $425,000

This Federation style home provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best. Architectural and decorative features provide the character and charm to this...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

FULLY FURNISHED MINNIE WATER NEST EGG TO BE AUCTIONED

1 Grevillia Parade, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

There's something very astounding about the towering height of some beachside homes. Pointing high into the sky stretching for views; million dollar price tags...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom...

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Reduced to...

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

SOLD! By Fiona Beamer At Auction! - Clarence Riverfront Farm

1775 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

Rural 0 0 Auction

Mid-sized acreages located on the river are a rare find in our region, particularly ones which have a full spectacular water view like this one. Located on the...

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Two firms go local to ride Valley real estate boom

Ford and Dougherty Property directors Mike Dougherty, Rod Ford and Chris Dougherty show off their new look.

Merger tailored to meet needs and wants of Clarence Valley residents

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!