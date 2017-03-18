OUR SAY: Big jail is region's big news

THE numbers projected for building a new Grafton Jail are astounding when you think of their long-term implications.

The 600 ongoing jobs means an influx of the equivalent of a new village into the Clarence Valley, many of these workers will bring in new skills, spend money in local shops, have kids who attend schools, the list is endless.

And while many decry the fact that we are seemingly profiting from the misery of others by incarcerating them, there is no doubt that for as far back as many can remember, Grafton has been a jail town.

And it wasn't that long ago the town came out to fight for it.

Camping out in the July cold for a week, standing up to the government of the day when, like much of the infrastructure that Grafton had previously built, it was to be decommissioned, our community stood together to say we wouldn't cop the loss of an industry that had been the lifeblood for many.

Now, with bridge development and highway building in full swing, with the realisation that the influx of jobs and investment it brings soon to disappear, to have the biggest jail in Australia on our doorstep may well be the most significant economic investment in the Clarence Valley.

With it, upgrades may well follow to other significant infrastructure, our hospital being a likely first candidate.

It's a bad business, but it will do us a lot of good.