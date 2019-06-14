OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

Kevin Hogan gives his winning speech to National Party volunteers at his post-election gathering at the Rous Hotel

Kevin Hogan gives his winning speech to National Party volunteers at his post-election gathering at the Rous Hotel Adam Hourigan

WHILE National Party members Keith Pitt and Kevin Hogan may not be singing from exactly the same songbook, they are both making bold calls.

When Mr Pitt discussed the size of energy companies on Radio National Drive and said "how much is enough”, he cut to the heart of what so many had been saying for years.

Indeed, how much is enough?

His call for a conversation on economy-wide divestiture is not completely new but the fact he was doing it from a position in the Liberal/National Party was somewhat surprising.

For years people have pointed to the extreme agglomeration of wealth, media and industry and warned it was all going to end in tears.

And "how much is enough” has been a catch-cry of some not just a little left of centre but card-carrying members of Socialist Alternative.

While Mr Pitt rightly denies his ideas are anything like socialism, it will be hard for him to convince his colleagues.

And Kevin Hogan may not have too many allies with his repeated calls for a royal commission into Coles and Woolies, which is equally bold.

Calling out two of the largest retailers in the country probably won't win too many friends in parliament, on either side of the chamber.

Royal commissions have a tendency to go places people are not expecting and discuss things many people just do not want to hear.