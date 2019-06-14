Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Hogan gives his winning speech to National Party volunteers at his post-election gathering at the Rous Hotel
Kevin Hogan gives his winning speech to National Party volunteers at his post-election gathering at the Rous Hotel Adam Hourigan
Opinion

OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

TIM JARRETT
by
14th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE National Party members Keith Pitt and Kevin Hogan may not be singing from exactly the same songbook, they are both making bold calls.

When Mr Pitt discussed the size of energy companies on Radio National Drive and said "how much is enough”, he cut to the heart of what so many had been saying for years.

Indeed, how much is enough?

His call for a conversation on economy-wide divestiture is not completely new but the fact he was doing it from a position in the Liberal/National Party was somewhat surprising.

For years people have pointed to the extreme agglomeration of wealth, media and industry and warned it was all going to end in tears.

And "how much is enough” has been a catch-cry of some not just a little left of centre but card-carrying members of Socialist Alternative.

While Mr Pitt rightly denies his ideas are anything like socialism, it will be hard for him to convince his colleagues.

And Kevin Hogan may not have too many allies with his repeated calls for a royal commission into Coles and Woolies, which is equally bold.

Calling out two of the largest retailers in the country probably won't win too many friends in parliament, on either side of the chamber.

Royal commissions have a tendency to go places people are not expecting and discuss things many people just do not want to hear.

keith pit kevin hogan opinion royal commission
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Local Faces Many people are familiar with his voice and songs, but few would know this acclaimed artist has history in the Clarence

    • 14th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Our country girl comes of age

    premium_icon Our country girl comes of age

    Music Tania Kernaghan has never felt better, and her new music proves it

    Aged care expansion looks to council approval

    premium_icon Aged care expansion looks to council approval

    Council News Report recommends St Catherine's development

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Crime "Days like today bring it all back"