OUR SAY: Can the parties govern?

The Advocate is polling online readers to get a feel for the community's vote ahead of the State Election next month.

The Advocate is polling online readers to get a feel for the community's vote ahead of the State Election next month. NSW Electoral Council

PRE-POLL numbers for the election are again through the roof, and can you blame them?

The tradition of "democracy day" where we're seemingly now more interested in the sausage sandwich outside the polling booth than who we're voting for is nearly dead and buried.

Why? It's not because we're too busy. I find it much more imposing to interrupt a work day to pre-poll than I would on any given Saturday. Maybe I don't drink enough coffee for it to interrupt my brunch appointment.

It's not that we're short on information. With ads now jammed down every digital pipe, as well as newspaper, radio and television, if you're not up on the latest promises and attacks, whether they be true or not, you're living under a rock. Even my seven-year-old knows who Clive Palmer is thanks to him stuffing his YouTube videos with shouty ads.

I think we're just sick of it. This last year of government has been entirely about electioneering. Given they only sat for eight or so days of parliament, it's become the longest job interview on the planet, much of it at our expense.

If they want us to vote on time, elections need to be kept to a strict time frame, and precious parliament time not wasted on point-scoring. Fixed terms? It couldn't hurt.

Will it happen? Absolutely not. Why govern when you can tell everyone how well you can govern instead?