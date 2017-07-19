20°
News

OUR SAY: Celebrate the bridge with cake

19th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Wednesday is the 85th anniversary since the opening of the Grafton Bridge.
Wednesday is the 85th anniversary since the opening of the Grafton Bridge. Bill North

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFTON'S famous bendy bridge reaches a milestone today - 85 years since its official inauguration.

When it opened in 1932, the Grafton Bridge - comprising 25,000 tons of concrete, 4000 tons of steelwork and "the best brains of the civil engineering world” - it was the only one of its kind in the world, providing vehicles, trains and pedestrians an efficient way to cross the Clarence River.

In today's paper (p12) we have inserted a double page spread of historic photographs to mark the occasion, put together by historian Malcolm Ford.

Today the bridge is one of the unique hallmarks of Grafton - if not a slight traffic hazard. As a relative newcomer to the Clarence Valley, I can vouch that driving across the bridge is an experience unlike any other.

The first time I crossed the bridge I happened to also be in the unfamiliar situation of driving a rented removal van, and managed to ever so slightly mount the kerb on one of the dreaded bends.

A close call - and one that a true local would put down to bad driving skills. But if you're not from Grafton, you're never taught to navigate jagged bridge bends. These days, naturally, it's a piece of cake.

And to celebrate, there will be cake - between noon and 3pm at Grafton Shoppingworld.

"Many people have fond memories of the wonderful picnic day on Susan Island to celebrate the 50th bridge birthday,” Grafton resident Bill Dougherty said.

"This will be slightly lower key, but it might be a pipe opener for the big event when the new bridge is completed.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Traffic clears after car and truck collision

Traffic clears after car and truck collision

Emergency services have responded to a collision between a truck and a car in South Grafton this morning

  • News

  • 19th Jul 2017 10:24 AM

Crafty new group to get creative juices flowing

GET CRAFTY: Ali Derrick and Tracy English are the brains behind Craft Conspiracy which will be opening soon.

Craft Conspiracy to open its doors to everyone

BROKEN WINGS: Injuries force Magpies to pull pin on catch up

Mikee Randall makes a half break for the Magpies during the Lower Clarence Magpies and Kyogle Turkeys NRRRL clash at New Park.

Lower Clarence have forfeited their second NRRRL clash this week.

House with No Steps to develop VR learning tools

Awarded funding to develop prototypes for disability support workers

Local Partners

Former GDSC boss joins NRL legends for Everest trek

NATHAN Whiteside did not realise far high up in the world he would move when he took up the CEO role at a Newcastle leagues club.

Gallagher brings a little something for the men of Yamba

STYLE: Michele Gallagher looks out from some of the menswear in new Yamba clothes store Gallagher & Co.

"I never thought there was such a need for a men's store."

Eight things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

WINNER: Ashton Jones is feeling super about his win in the Best Dressed Boy 1-6 years at the 2016 Maclean Cup Day.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Historic OddFellows Hall in Grafton up for auction

AGENT: Terry Deefholts inside the Oddfellows Hall in Grafton. The building is up for auction tonight.

Built in 1892, it could be yours for the right price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town