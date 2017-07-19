OUR SAY: Celebrate the bridge with cake

Wednesday is the 85th anniversary since the opening of the Grafton Bridge.

GRAFTON'S famous bendy bridge reaches a milestone today - 85 years since its official inauguration.

When it opened in 1932, the Grafton Bridge - comprising 25,000 tons of concrete, 4000 tons of steelwork and "the best brains of the civil engineering world” - it was the only one of its kind in the world, providing vehicles, trains and pedestrians an efficient way to cross the Clarence River.

In today's paper we have inserted a double page spread of historic photographs to mark the occasion, put together by historian Malcolm Ford.

Today the bridge is one of the unique hallmarks of Grafton - if not a slight traffic hazard. As a relative newcomer to the Clarence Valley, I can vouch that driving across the bridge is an experience unlike any other.

The first time I crossed the bridge I happened to also be in the unfamiliar situation of driving a rented removal van, and managed to ever so slightly mount the kerb on one of the dreaded bends.

A close call - and one that a true local would put down to bad driving skills. But if you're not from Grafton, you're never taught to navigate jagged bridge bends. These days, naturally, it's a piece of cake.

And to celebrate, there will be cake - between noon and 3pm at Grafton Shoppingworld.

"Many people have fond memories of the wonderful picnic day on Susan Island to celebrate the 50th bridge birthday,” Grafton resident Bill Dougherty said.

"This will be slightly lower key, but it might be a pipe opener for the big event when the new bridge is completed.”