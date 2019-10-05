OUR SAY: Changing views on dams

NOT MUCH FLOW: Dry conditions have reduced the Clarence River to barely a trickle immediately upstream of the junction with the Mann River at Coombadjha in the upper catchment.

NOT MUCH FLOW: Dry conditions have reduced the Clarence River to barely a trickle immediately upstream of the junction with the Mann River at Coombadjha in the upper catchment. Graham Mackie

ISN'T it funny how opinions and conventional wisdom changes over time.

There's not a whole lot in this world that stays the same and it seems that change is the only constant.

In the early days of the 20th century, doctors would appear in advertising to spruik the health benefits of smoking.

Of course, with advances of medical research we now know how incredibly far from the mark that was.

Asbestos is another example. Widely used for diverse purposes, most notably in buildings, it wasn't until the 1970s when its health hazards were recognised and then not until 2003 that asbestos and all products containing asbestos were banned throughout Australia.

It seems that every day scientists are coming up with a new food group that will kill us. The World Health Organisation has now classified processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen.

These are just some of the many examples of how conventional wisdom of a past era is no longer relevant now, due to advances in our understanding of science and medicine.

My point is, just because people of a different era thought one thing, doesn't mean it holds true today.

Taking a look at some of the headlines in The Daily Examiner 50 years ago, the idea of diverting the Clarence River wasn't such a far-fetched proposition.

In fact, it seemed to have enjoyed a level of support that can't be said for the current proposition touted by councils in Tenterfield and southern Queensland.

Fast-forward from 1969 to the early 2000s when The Daily Examiner spearheaded a campaign against water being taken from the Clarence River to irrigate farmland on the western side of the Great Dividing Range.

The Not a Drop: Keep the Clarence Mighty campaign was especially memorable and I still see the odd bumper sticker to that effect driving around.

Clearly in the 1960s there weren't the same environmental concerns surrounding river diversion as there are now. One only has to look at what's happened along the Murray-Darling River system to see the impacts diversion can have.

Regardless of your opinions on whether there should be any diversion or allocation of water from the Clarence elsewhere, it's a conversation that is going to remain for the time being.

With the drought continuing, communities west of the Great Dividing Range are growing increasingly desperate for water.

So it appears we are at a bit of a crossroad. Do we continue to steadfastly deny to part with any precious Clarence River water or do we work with our surrounding neighbours to see what the best solution is for all concerned?

It's an interesting question.