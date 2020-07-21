OUR SAY: Close it down now Queensland, we can’t be trusted

PUT A fork in it Queensland; this border opening thing is done.

After months of holding tight with apparent tyranny in shutting yourself off from the world, you show a chink in the border crossing, and bam, some guy decides to get in the boot and try to sneak in.

Man hides in boot at border crossing: Footage of the moment police found a NSW man hiding in a boot attempting to cross into Queensland.

The message is clear. We can't be trusted.

And by we, I mean, absolutely everybody.

Sure, we'll point and pour scorn on the people who do the wrong thing. We'd never do anything like that. Those people sneaking in are nasty people who'd forge papers and do other things, right?

Yeah right.

I was in Surfers Paradise on the first weekend the borders opened. While the awesome Italian restaurant we found was very meticulous about getting all your details, it was the exception rather than the rule.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: People walk along the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise on July 15, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. Pop up testing clinics have been established in Queensland tourist regions in a bid to detect any potential COVID-19 cases around the state following the easing of border restrictions for interstate travellers. Queensland's interstate borders reopened on Friday 10 July,

Pity the poor businesses who no matter how many people they employ to get all the information, people don't feel it's necessary. Yes, that'll be the business that cops the fine from your laziness.

I won't do that, you say. I'm responsible. Yeah? Did you know you're supposed to scan in the code at Subway every time you walk in there? It was news to the six people in front of me the last time I went into one. Whoops!

The fact is, we are an imperfect bunch. Whenever we're told to do something that's against our normal wishes, rather than see the logic and accept the consequences, we jump up and down like our constitution is being violated, or someone's put some 5G in our coffee.

What's the one thing that has worked so far? Border closures. Note that the only two states with community transmitted cases are the ones without border closures. Yes, they are the two most populous state, so they're probably the most likely to spread it, but it's also the most significant reason to stop them intermingling.

That cluster in western Sydney? Wouldn't have happened if that person who crossed the border and had a pub meal was shuffled off to our excellent hotel quarantine system.

Premier Palaszczuk has had the idea right from the start. Just like the rest of them, let's not forget. South Australia is just as attached to the Victorian border as we are. Where are their cases?

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a press conference at Parliament. Pics Tara Croser.

You may say it's unlucky, and my view is confirmation bias, but it's playing out as we speak as the virus creeps up the coast, and it's only a matter of time before one of them crosses the border, and has dinner at a Queensland restaurant near you.

Save yourself Queensland, lock yourself away. It might be killing businesses, but it's better than killing you.