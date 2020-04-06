OUR SAY: Common sense rules on fishing decision

STAY ISOLATED: Social fishing will have to be done by yourself and where permitted during coronavirus pandemic. Photo Scott Powick.

For several weeks in my fishing column I have suggested that it is possible to go fishing despite the close down of so many forms of sporting activity.

Fishing has always tended to be a sole participant activity — some say to protect their secret fishing spots — while others want the isolated atmosphere for meditation as well as the possibility of a fish to add a bonus.

Of course, looking back in the history of the Lower Clarence, the days of the original Tim the Bream competition when an estimated four to five thousand hopefuls came to the area, and were virtually shoulder to shoulder at any spot with access to water are never likely to occur again

And although to some extend more recent competitions created the same proximity, these out of fashion

But in current circumstances, the solitude of angling is a common sense way of avoiding the stir crazy effects of the “stay at home” instructions unless necessary for a variety of reasons.

Getting out of the house to go fishing has been given the official green light PROVIDED the social separation and size of the party (two) is observed.

However, for the moment, charter boat fishing and the hire of small tinnies for estuary fishing is out.

Provided your personal tinnie has not more than two on board and the social distance observed it passes the test.

Almost all Daily Examiner Fish of the Year Competition weigh in stations are connected with service stations and thus will remain open for the weigh-ins.

So take advantage of the circumstances, try some new spots, relax, and realise that we are indeed a lucky country where there is some form of assistance in a crisis such as we are experiencing

Tight lines everyone.

