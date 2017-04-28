23°
OUR SAY: Council rises to challenge in rates debate

Bill North
| 28th Apr 2017 7:06 AM Updated: 9:02 AM
The nine Clarence Valley councillors.
The nine Clarence Valley councillors. Bill North

CLARENCE Valley Council is caught between a rock and a hard place. Difficult decisions must be made and in the case of last week's choice to support a Special Rates Variation it was the lesser of two evils.

A rates rise is always going to be unpopular. Most councillors themselves are ratepayers and would prefer to pay less rates. This decision doesn't line their own pockets. It's made with Clarence Valley's future in mind.

A council's finances are an ungainly beast to manage - and rest assured the job is no easier anywhere else in the country.

It's clear this particular decision played on the conscience of some councillors, especially those who risked their integrity to knowingly renege on election promises. But a choice had to be made. It's better than sitting back, doing nothing and watching the world go to ruin out of fear of upsetting the masses.

Vehemently ignoring the elephant in the room and opposing its logical solution while the financial walls crumbled may have seemed like a good idea at the time - especially when it came in a glossy packaged deal loaded with votes. But when you look at the bigger picture, was it?

Now ratepayers are throwing around words like "trust" and "transparency".

When councillors turned their back on IPART's request for a 9% SRV in favour of Cr Andrew Baker's alternative eight-point plan to fix council's debt-ridden finances in November, it appeared they'd missed a trick for the sake of saving face.

Slashing services left, right and centre may sound like a convenient solution to those less impacted, but it is detrimental to the lives of those who are. And the long term impacts are - forever. The Ulmarra Pool is a good example. To those affected it hurts; in some way it erodes away at their history.

This week former deputy mayor Craig Howe pointed out the "selling the farm" approach had been visited and proven unviable before, and was not surprised to see council come to the same conclusion again.

The writing was on the wall. An SRV seemed inevitable ... and it was.

People will feel the strain and some more than others, but the long term prosperity of the Clarence Valley must be looked upon first and foremost.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council fit for the future rates srv

