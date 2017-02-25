OUR SAY: Concert crowds a show of strength

The Spooky Men's Chorale gather for a photo in the wings of the Christ Church Cathedral before their performance on Friday night.

GRAFTON City hit live performance pay dirt on Friday when about 200 people packed into the Christ Church Cathedral as the Spooky Men's Chorale delivered equal doses of song, charm and wit to a besotted audience.

The historic, cavernous space was the perfect venue for the gothic group of performers.

So impressive was this offering that one family travelled from Brisbane for the show.

This was the first concert in the 2017 Clarence Valley Conservatorium series and the demand for tickets was so great it was moved from the Con's hall to the Horbury Hunt goliath.

>> RELATED STORY: Spooky Men's Chorale masterclass at Clarence Valley Conservatorium

Seems new director Adam Wills has hit the ground running if this is an indication of what's to come. He and the team deserve our hearty congratulations.

Spooky Men's Chorale masterclass:

On Saturday night two of Australia's finest singer/songwriters, Bernard Fanning and Kasey Chambers, teamed up to perform at the Saraton Theatre.

Again, a packed house. No mean feat when you consider this venue seats about 950.

The atmosphere and acoustics were extraordinary and we owe a debt of gratitude to the family who invested in this city's heritage by providing a world-class venue that's now attracting the cream of Australian and international performers.

It's the family legacy that keeps on giving so congratulations to the Notaras's past and present for providing the sublime performance space.

>> DEX FILES: The world's a stage at the Saraton Theatre

Finally, congratulations to the people who supported these shows. Tickets aren't always cheap so to see such a response was inspiring. It's a sight that instils confidence in a city going through huge transformations at the moment. As illustrated on the weekend, every person can play a role.