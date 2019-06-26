Menu
AAARGH: DEX editor Bill North channels his inner William Wallace in in rehearsals for Stars of Clarence - Dance For Cancer.
Opinion

OUR SAY: Dancing for a good cause

Bill North
by
26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

THE countdown is on for 2019 Stars of Clarence - Dance For Cancer at the Saraton Theatre this Friday night.

It has been an honour to represent The Daily Examiner in a bid to raise money and awareness for Cancer Council.

Eight local personalities will hit the stage with professional dance teachers to compete for three awards on the night - Judges Choice, People's Choice and Highest Fundraiser.

Grafton High teacher Aaron Hartmann ($2,965) and Grafton policeman Travis Paul ($2,543) are currently flying ahead in the fundraising department.

I've got some catching up to do to say the least, so as part of my final push to do my bit for Cancer Council, here's the link to my fundraising page: http://everydayhero.com.au/event/starsofclarence2019

Thank you to Kristina Sanne from Jacaranda Highland Dancers has been given me a kind introduction to the second hardest dance on the planet.

My calf muscles are feeling every bit of rehearsals. But as they say, she'll be right on the night.

While I can guarantee the technical prowess of other acts will far exceed any dance moves in my repertoire, I'll be channelling my inner William Wallace to help get through the routine.

Also a huge thanks to Erin Turnbull from Cancer Council for having the vision to bring this event to Grafton and to Caitlin Leek from Studio One Dance Academy who has choreographed the group dance to be performed on the night.

Tickets are $35 for a great night of entertainment, laughter and cancer awareness. Click here to purchase.

