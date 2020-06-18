OUR SAY: Depression doesn’t care how good your life is

DEPRESSION doesn't care how old you are, how much money you have or how many people love and care about you.

That is the brutal truth about experiencing a mental health crisis.

When someone suicides, you often hear people wonder why.

"They had so much to live for," is a refrain you'll often hear.

Hearing Renea Wheatley's story and reading her book cut close to the bone for me.

I experienced a mental health crisis about two years ago.

I had a roof over my head, food in the fridge and a job.

I had friends and family who loved and cared for me.

In short, life should have been great.

But it was never about anything I did or didn't have - my thinking was disordered.

My brain was my worst enemy.

I felt people would be better off without me, that ending my life would be worth it to end the depression and anxiety I was experiencing.

Eventually I realised that it wasn't my life that I wanted to end - it was the overwhelming sadness and mental exhaustion I was feeling that needed to end.

It took a long time but I did get better.

To this day I experience mild bouts of mental illness - I know it is probably something I will manage for the rest of my life.

I thank Renea for sharing her story in her book.

I hope sharing mine will also help end the stigma that exists around this issue.

To anyone who needs help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.