OUR SAY: DEX Clarence's constant companion

LIKE many people who have grown up and spent their entire adult lives in the Clarence Valley, The Daily Examiner has been a constant presence.

When you were a kid it was finding out what time your junior hockey game was on, or scanning the pages for familiar faces, sometimes even seeing your own mug in there.

If you were lucky, you might get your drawing published in Young Folks Club (see right), or unlucky, see your name published under less desirable circumstances.

As you grew up the news of the day piqued your interest, whether it was the latest disaster or scandal, or your sporting team's victory

Whatever your interests, The Daily Examiner has been a voice and record for the Clarence community since 1859.

And despite the rapidly changing face of modern publishing, it is still going to print six days a week, 160 years later (perhaps a testament to loyal traditionalists who prefer to read their news on paper) .

It's hard to fathom holding the mantle of today's longest serving staffer at nearing 27 years, particularly havingworked with stalwarts like Lauretta and Max Godbee, John Kenny and Bruce Powell, all who made my innings pale by comparison.

But growing up with the publication and then spending most of your life working for it, has been a rather unusual journey.

When I arrived in 1992 there was no internet, no email, no mobile phones, and computers were big brown boxes with black screens and green text (no graphics, no photos).

Faxes and landlines were the main forms of communication to the outside world. Back then Lauretta Godbee was my Google. She knew everything you needed to know, and if you had your photo taken, you didn't get to see what it looked like until the next day.

Since starting here, hundreds and hundreds, maybe thousands of people have crossed my path.

I've been colleague to countless journalists, advertising and office staff, and worked under nine editors and eight general managers.

I've also had the pleasure of interviewing many famous folk and some unforgettable locals.

Despite the same-same working for one organisation can imply, no one day has ever been the same here.

I'm not sure if it was a prophetic, destiny thing, but when I found my birth notice in the March 1969 edition, it was wedged between an advert for a local funeral home and an ad for The Daily Examiner.

Amusingly, having my life summed up in a single column seemed a fitting prospect.

Hope you enjoy this special edition and if you are around between 9am-midday today pop into the office to say g'day.