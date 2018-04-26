OUR SAY: Did you feel Anzac's spirit?

Almost 200 people turned out for the Anzac Day service on the banks of the Clarence River at Lawrence.

THE spirit in Australia on Anzac Day makes you wish it happened more often than once a year.

In a fashion similar to Christmas, remembering the sacrifices our armed forces have made for us over more than a century, engenders feelings of goodwill in just about everyone.

In Lawrence the whole community has pitched in to ensure their commemoration stretched from dawn well into the afternoon.

Three Lawrence kids who had left to serve in the modern Australian army made the trip home to join in and do their bit.

Groups like the Lawrence Historical Society prepared a special tribute to the armed forces and businesses chipped in too, with the Tavern making sure the gunfire breakfast went off without a hitch.

The locals voted with their feet with 200 or more attending the dawn service and the Anzac Day march and service.

Upstream a few clicks, Ulmarra was also buzzing with Anzac Day goodwill.

Local horseman Max Chevalley reprised his popular riderless horse display from last year, while local school children again flocked to the service among the crowd of close to 300 that gathered.

As you will have read in our Anzac Day coverage, these sentiments were duplicated around the Clarence Valley throughout yesterday.

We're sure we've captured the special feeling in all the stories we've brought to you.