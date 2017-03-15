OUR SAY: Don't mention the F-word

OKAY, so we mentioned the dreaded "F-word" on the front page today.

But, having seen a double-digit number of FLOODS here, it's amazing how our river system captures the attention of people in the Clarence Valley. And it's even more important for our forecasters to give clear, concise warnings to those that need it.

Not that the majority of us do, many choosing to perch themselves on the levee wall and watch the rolling river, seemingly ignorant of its once destructive power being held back by a few metres of dirt and concrete.

Crowds gather on the banks of the Clarence River at the end of Prince St near the Crown Hotel on Tuesday morning. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner Jojo Newby

It can even send newspaper editors crazy too. Many years ago, I booked a day off months in advance to photograph a wedding on the Gold Coast. With torrential rain a few days beforehand, the "F-word" was being bandied about, and I got up first thing and headed up the highway to get ahead of the rain.

My editor at the time, was up first thing and watching the river. He rang just after 6.30am screaming about the river running quickly, and a yacht off its moorings in Grafton.

"I'm on the Gold Coast, it's my day off," was my reply.

Let's just say that I heard an F-word in response, but it didn't sound like flood.

Needless to say, the next morning I made the trip back from the Gold Coast via Stanthorpe and 13 hours later I was river front, camera in hand, capturing the flood, and the people sitting on the levee wall watching it.