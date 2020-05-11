OUR SAY: Don’t take vaccines for granted

WHILE we worry about the threat of coronavirus, it's all too easy to forget about other illnesses.

One of those is whooping cough, which poses an all-too-real threat to babies too young to be vaccinated and immuno-compromised people in our community.

The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of how important vaccinations are in our community.

Anti-vaxxers argue that good hygiene is enough to protect us, that diseases that killed millions went the way of the dinosaurs disappeared because of a bit of disinfectant and detergent.

The truth is those diseases have been beaten back by vaccines.

Nothing proves that more than this current pandemic, which has spread like wildfire through some nations.

It may be the first time some in our generation fully appreciate the difference a vaccine can make when it comes to fighting disease.

Older generations, like my dad, remember years when one kid would fail to return to school in the new year because they were sick, or had died, with polio.

Fortunately for us there is a whooping cough vaccine available right now, and people can vaccinate themselves against the flu as well.

We need to do all we can to keep our community safe and that means protecting our youngest and most vulnerable members and all it takes is a simple jab.