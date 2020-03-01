OUR SAY: Duty to hide worst from view

Emergency services attended the scene of a double fatality on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Saturday morning, 22nd February, 2020. Photo: Bill North

APART from the faint high-pitched hum of mosquitoes, the air is still and silent on a gloomy Saturday morning, standing on the middle of the Summerland Way.

Several emergency service personnel play the waiting game in light drizzle as the Police Rescue unit collects data for a crime scene investigation into the fatal crash that occurred a few hours earlier.

Two bodies, out of view, remain in the wreckage of a Hyundai sedan.

Suddenly a slightly louder whirring sound emanates above the mosquitoes. A drone glides into view, animating an otherwise stillframe scene that won’t escape the memories of those present any time soon.

Watching the policeman go about his business piloting the drone to capture details is a welcome distraction from staring at the tragic scene itself.

Police deployed a drone to photograph the scene for investigative purposes of a double fatality on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Saturday morning, 22nd February, 2020. Photo: Bill North

While efficiency is critical when a major road is closed to the public, there are long periods when a lot of people are forced to do nothing but wait until their expertise is called upon … and contemplate.

They’re all well trained. They’re all mentally prepared to enter a scene of carnage most of us are not equipped to deal with and, thankfully, won’t have to. Scenes that, in our nation at least, are heavily censored by the media before it reaches the general public.

We have a duty to show enough to highlight the devastating consequences of poor decisions, and at the same time a responsibility to protect the public from seeing more than they need to.

After all, once you’ve seen something, you can’t unsee it.

The many personal stories covered in The Daily Examiner’s Cowper podcast released last year highlight the truth of that statement; sights, sounds and smells of a disastrous bus crash still fresh in the minds 30 years later.

“We see enough of these, they all start to blend into the other.” The disconcerting comment from one of the SES volunteers compels the other media man on the scene — arguably the region’s most experienced crash photographer – to chime in.

“People say it doesn’t affect them, but it does. Nobody cannot be affected when they enough of these.”

The volunteer shrugs. “The support services are very good.” I trust that they are.

But putting on a brave face, and convincing yourself it’s not an issue, is the obvious and easiest way to deal with it when you’re right there, on the scene, preparing to conduct an extraction without distraction.

At the end of the day, someone’s got to do it — and in our society that generally falls on SES volunteers.

Fortunately, the paid police are sensitive to the issue.

“The volunteers from SES and RFS do sensational work,” Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said.

“If we can limit exposure to these scenes, because they are pretty gruesome, we use our own resources where possible.”

In this instance, much of the close up photography is carried out by a remote-controlled drone. Even during the extraction process, which involves several people, every effort is made to conceal the bodies as much as possible.

I’m glad I didn’t see the two men. Humans by nature are curious. Fortunately, we have procedures in place to protect us from our inquisitive selves.