OUR SAY: Eisteddfod a big day for little musos

CONFESSIONS of a band nerd #134. Yes, I sat in the South High hall some 25 years ago and waited to play two songs with the school band.

It was squashy, loud, and there was a bit of a wait between sections, but it was an amazing amount of fun.

And looking across the room of yesterday's Grafton eisteddfod schools day, there was hardly a face that wasn't filled with that same enthusiasm.

Some were painted in bright colours, others in costumes, some were practising their dance moves with their friends, but it was all building up to that moment where they got to stand up and show off what they've been rehearsing.

Having played music since before I can remember, it is something that has always made me happy, but nothing is better than sharing it with other people.

That feeling you get when you hit that first note, and even better, the last one, and watching the joy your music brings to others I am yet to find a replacement for.

And it doesn't have to be concert level musicianship. There were a few notes that didn't quite hit the top pitch, or didn't fall right on the beat, and it did not matter one bit. The act of getting up and trying is far better than of one to never try at all, and the applause that followed every act yesterday will hopefully inspire a few of those kids to keep going.

It may be nerdy, but I wouldn't change a thing.