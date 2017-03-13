OUR SAY: Farewell Mr Fanning

Former mayor and Grafton rowing club stalwart Ray Fanning at the club's 130th birthday celebrations in 2012. Fanning, who died on March 6, was a respected Grafton Ciity Councillor during his time in local government in the 60s and 70s.

COMING from Clarence Valley stock I'd heard of Ray Fanning before but being in single digits age-wise and busy fooling around in the Maclean Shire during his reign meant limited knowledge of this community-driven man. His surname has been synonymous with Grafton for decades but those of us born after the Baby Boomers may have less of an idea, other than perhaps associating it with the cafe strip down at Fannings corner thanks to its resurgence. But that's our loss. Seems this mayor was a very popular one that led from a place of genuine community spirit, with no agendas other than to create a better Clarence Valley.

But this didn't mean he wasn't scared to take a stand when he felt it was required.

While serving as mayor, he was one of the dissenting aldermen who walked out of council in 1975, leading to an administrator being appointed for the city, and when that term finished, Cr Fanning was re-elected to the council and re-appointed as mayor, such was the respect he had earned from his community.

This is characteristic sadly lacking in today's political climate and while Cr Fanning was not interested in a Parliamentary career, both major parties desperately wanted him to represent them.

Perhaps those who are already in that arena or positioning themselves to be, should take note of this and look to the likes of Mr Fanning for some grass-roots inspiration and guidance rather than the insidious white-anting, fear-mongering and backstabbing that seems to flood the platform today. Sure it's a different world than it was in the 1970s, but some things, like Mr Fanning's integrity and genuine love of his community, will never go out of fashion.