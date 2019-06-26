OUR SAY: For sake of the planet, stop whining

BURST YOUR BUBBLE: Balloons are fun for kids, not so much turtles.

WHEN things we consider to be our God-given rights are challenged, it doesn't matter what kind of evidence is mounting around you, if it impacts on your way of life, your way of thinking, then nothing else matters, right?

Take the so-called harmless balloon. They choke and kill sea life but no frickin' useless turtle who mistook your party decoration for a jellyfish is going to ruin your kid's birthday.

Or your job prospects. Who gives a s--- about some stupid little bird or frog when there's money to be made by digging up or bulldozing their habitat.

Or a coral reef impacted by your cash cow's excrement.

Those dodos will soon be forgotten. Let's move on, there's moolah to be made.

What about that billion-dollar development idea that's good for the economy but s---house for the environment?

It provides jobs after all, who cares if it impinges on a pristine wetland because you see a financial future in selling expensive condos to people who ironically want to live on top of a pristine wetland.

If it wasn't so serious, it would make a brilliant farce. Centre stage, the incompetence of humanity, with all living creatures and the planet filling the supporting roles (naturally). The number of death scenes in this production would be out of this world.

And while the cleverness of humanity will prevail, it will only be to realise they have nothing left except money, so they have to eat each other until the last man (or Gina) is standing.

But back to reality and the arrogance, belligerence and greed that got us here in the first place.

There will come a time when you will have to sit down and explain to your four-year-old why balloons have been banned.

Rather than slagging off the government or council or greenies for ruining your right to party, show them a dead baby seal with a belly full of them. That should deflate their disappointment somewhat.

In the meantime some other company might come up with a prototype that break downs before it hits our waterways or landfill. Who knows until people are challenged enough to come up with alternatives?

In this mad, politically correct world gone wrong, there will also come a time when you have to choose another career path.

If you have spent your lifetime down a hole digging up your share of some billionaire's pie to the detriment of the planet, eventually this will catch up with you and Twiggy.

Rather than unceremoniously hanging on like an ageing rock star, crying out for government intervention to prop up a toxic industry, be a grown-up and look around at the number of newer, cleaner technologies that are being championed. I know this sounds like a horrific dystopian society at the moment, but I'm afraid this is the way of the future.

Prepare your kids for that future so they can actually enjoy their own some day.

Digging up fossils to burn is not aspirational, nor sound career advice, despite the fact your daddy and granddaddy told you so.

Stop telling young ears you won't have a job and you will all die in poverty because you can't do anything else and the government and greenies are f---wits.

Be a hero and tell them it's because the impact of some industries are taking their toll on the planet, the same one your kids' kids are going to want to live on after you are long dead.

Ditto for timber, and fishing and farming. And developments that stomp all over the place like there's no tomorrow (pun intended).

There has to come a time when this caper, this intergenerational caper that puts self-interest and lack of awareness ahead of the environment, is finito. Otherwise we are all finito.

Whether it's a balloon ban or a disastrous billion-dollar development, passing the baton of narrow-mindedness and greed on to the next generation out of some kind of warped retaliation is not the legacy to leave behind.

The planet, and the kids, are counting on you to do better.

Start by putting their God-given rights ahead of your own.