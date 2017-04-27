OUR SAY: Freedom of speech for all

WE can't have it both ways. While it is true that Anzac Day is gathering momentum in remembrance of our soldiers past and present, there are some that choose not to commemorate the day with others. That freedom of thought, according to the ideals of what is often said is what was fought for by soldiers, is their right.

So when ABC presenter Yassmin Abdel-Magied took the opportunity to draw attention to the plight of refugees with her Facebook post using the well known Anzac words of "Lest We Forget", she has attracted vitriol from all corners for disrespecting the Anzac legends and politicising our national day of remembrance.

And while I am under no delusion that the post was designed to cause a stir and attract attention, the irony of those attacking her should not be lost on anyone.

Many of the people attacking her, including conservative MP George Christensen, have spent countless hours defending our apparent right to free speech when it comes to racial vilification of those in our community.

They argue that it is our freedom of speech that allows us to debate issues that may be considered offensive to some to allow the issue to be properly discussed.

There is no difference here. It seems that for some, we only have freedom of speech when they aren't personally offended.