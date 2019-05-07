OUR SAY: Full steam ahead with rail talk

A FLEETING one-hour train trip zipping through the countryside to Gold Coast... then we really would feel like part of Queensland.

All quips aside that we're closer to Brisbane than Sydney and may have been ill-advised not to follow advice of The Daily Examiner founder Clark Irving and Country Party founder Sir Earle Page to separate from NSW, it's an attractive thought.

Debate about high speed rail along the eastern seaboard is full steam ahead on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page after the Rail Tram and Bus Union called for governments to consider such an idea.

But it's a pipe dream, isn't 'it?

While elaborate rail networks have emerged in places like Europe and Japan, the idea of modern passenger trains in Australia has been hampered by a reluctance to develop rail infrastructure due to the apparently more efficient trucking industry taking the load for our freight transport needs.

We have geographical hurdles - larger distances, less people. Is there enough demand?

However, while rail progress lies dormant in the regions for decades, there is movement afoot west of the range, with the inland rail network from Melbourne to Brisbane a-goer.

So, while focus is currently on completing the Pacific Highway upgrade - the first step in bringing us closer to 'civilisation' - perhaps a genuine discussion about connecting Sydney and Brisbane is not too far away.